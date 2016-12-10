Product Description
Marple’s Casebook: Classic Drama from the BBC Radio Archives
June Whitfield stars as Miss Marple in eight thrilling full-cast BBC Radio 4 dramatisations.
A Pocket Full of Rye A spate of unusual deaths is linked to the nursery rhyme ‘Sing a Song of Sixpence’.
4.50 from Paddington After witnessing a murder on a train, Mrs McGillicuddy calls on Miss Marple.
At Bertram’s Hotel Crime lurks beneath the surface of a respectable Mayfair hotel.
The Body in the Library A mysterious blonde is found murdered in Dolly Bantry’s library.
The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side At a benefit held at Gossington Hall, harmless Mrs Badcock is fatally poisoned.
A Caribbean Mystery Bored in paradise, Miss Marple finds her interest aroused by an old soldier’s tale.
Murder at the Vicarage Everyone in St Mary Mead detested Colonel Protheroe – but who killed him?
A Murder is Announced A startling entry in a local paper’s personal column leads to a deadly shooting.
These BBC Radio 4 full-cast dramatisations feature eight of Miss Marple’s most complex and intriguing cases. Based on the original novels by Agatha Christie, they are performed by a stellar cast.
Duration: 16 hours approx.
A great collection read by a wonderful narrator. I had not read anything by Dame Agatha in a long time, but now I have my Agatha Christie kick again. Thank you BBC audio!