Product Description

Marple’s Casebook: Classic Drama from the BBC Radio Archives

June Whitfield stars as Miss Marple in eight thrilling full-cast BBC Radio 4 dramatisations.

A Pocket Full of Rye A spate of unusual deaths is linked to the nursery rhyme ‘Sing a Song of Sixpence’.

4.50 from Paddington After witnessing a murder on a train, Mrs McGillicuddy calls on Miss Marple.

At Bertram’s Hotel Crime lurks beneath the surface of a respectable Mayfair hotel.

The Body in the Library A mysterious blonde is found murdered in Dolly Bantry’s library.

The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side At a benefit held at Gossington Hall, harmless Mrs Badcock is fatally poisoned.

A Caribbean Mystery Bored in paradise, Miss Marple finds her interest aroused by an old soldier’s tale.

Murder at the Vicarage Everyone in St Mary Mead detested Colonel Protheroe – but who killed him?

A Murder is Announced A startling entry in a local paper’s personal column leads to a deadly shooting.

These BBC Radio 4 full-cast dramatisations feature eight of Miss Marple’s most complex and intriguing cases. Based on the original novels by Agatha Christie, they are performed by a stellar cast.

Duration: 16 hours approx.