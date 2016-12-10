Product Description

Sherlock Holmes Calendar – 2017

A Strand Magazine exclusive- the Sherlock Holmes Calendar – 2017 here, and for years has been our bestselling gift item.

Full color calendar celebrating The Great Detective with quotes, and trivia related to Sherlock Holmes and Arthur Conan Doyle. Beautiful spreads with photos and illustrations of Sherlock Holmes, including scenes from the Canon by Sidney Paget. We have a great line-up of themed months in this year’s calendar including, Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce, William Gillette the American Sherlock Holmes, A Steele Take on Holmes with Frederic Dorr Steele’s artistic version of the great detective, we have “The Wisdom of Sherlock Holmes” with quotes from the cannon, a page dedicated to “The Adventure of Abbey Grange” with art work by Sidney Paget, “The Genius of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle with quotes from the legendary author, Sherlock Holmes on trains featuring of course the most consequential train journey Mr. Holmes took with “The Final Problem”, Also Sherlock Holmes in the lab which shows that there was a bit of a mad scientist about him, Sherlock Holmes in the old Strand Magazine with magazine covers of the legendary magazine, Sherlock Holmes in London with artwork designed for us exclusively by Rick Forgus, and Holmes for the Holidays with a painting by Jeffrey McKeever.

Our quotes and trivia section looks at everything from the day that Sherlock Holmes was born to the publication dates of several short stories and novels from the cannon. Our calendar is printed on heavy card stock and will last as collector’s item for many years to come! Also, the calendar is coil bound which means that it’ll open smoothly and will never ever tear!

Also includes exclusive artwork by award-winning artist Jeffrey McKeever. Full color, 11×17 on glossy paper. A collector’s item that will last for years. Sherlock Holmes Calendar – 2017 is Strand Magazine exclusive.