SWAT Secret Admirer by Elizabeth Heiter

Product Description

It’s been ten years since the attack that drove Maggie Delacorte to become an FBI SWAT agent. She’s an elite fighter now—and when the Fishhook Rapist sends her a letter saying he’s coming back for her, she knows she has to find him first. Her teammate Grant Larkin is assigned to the case, and he’s determined to protect Maggie, even if it damages the connection that’s been growing between them. And even if her attacker has decided that the way to get to Maggie is by targeting the people she cares about. Her feelings for Grant could get him killed, but she needs him —and his love—to make it through the worst danger yet…