Poetry: Sherlock Holmes and The Closed Room Murder Mystery:  The Vicar’s Last Homily

Is Sherlock Holmes Awake?

A dismal night in London town, a world that’s turning upside down, no hope of help from kin or crown – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

For I heard the Professor’s plan, the Colonel saw me when I ran, but Holmes will help me if he can – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

Yes, I have heard the tortured scream, where Moriarty reigns supreme, and freedom just a madman’s dream – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

A spider crouching in his lair, with webs outstretching everywhere, and none with strength enough to dare – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

The fog swirls moist around my feet, at last I’ve come to Baker Street, perhaps it need not mean defeat – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

There’s someone standing in the dark, just there – beyond the Hansom Park, his man – Moran! – to claim his mark – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

I see the man whom Evil made, the gaslight flashes off his blade, and now my hopes begin to fade – Is Sherlock Holmes awake?

A fist explodes in Moran’s face, a sack of bricks – he drops in place,

“My friend and I have watched your chase; Moran has little style or grace,

His king, I fear, falls to my ace; now join us for a partridge brace,

And tell us all about your case. Of course, I am awake.”