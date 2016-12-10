Product Description
The Strand Magazine, One Year Subscription
A full year subscription to the Strand brings you the best mysteries by best-selling writers such as Michael Connelly, Jeffery Deaver, Faye Kellerman, and Alexander McCall Smith. Whether it’s a hard-boiled mystery, or an English country house whodunit, The Strand is the magazine for mystery lovers. Our interview section has featured exclusive interviews with David Baldacci, R.L Stine, Harlan Coben, Sue Grafton, Mary Higgins Clark, and David Suchet. We have also published unpublished gems by Agatha Christie, Graham Greene, Robert Louis Stevenson, Dashiell Hammett, James M Cain, H.G. Wells, P.G. Wodehouse, and Joseph Heller.
Our articles section looks at mystery characters and crime novelists past and present, from Agatha Christie’s Poirot to Allingham’s Campion. Our book review section is unsurpassed containing the latest reviews of your favorite mystery books, Sherlockian pastiches and audiobooks.
The Strand magazine is the only mystery magazine that is large format, full color and printed on glossy paper. The Strand is a magazine which mystery fans find hard to resist! (As an added bonus, you’ll receive our email newsletter which will feature interviews with writers, short stories, and articles. You can opt out of receiving our e-mail newsletter at any time)
Bob Whitman – :
The Strand is a class act. First off, I love the short stories, they are from bestselling authors and you’ll get the odd unknown author who will deliver the goods. The author interviews are fantastic as as well, Michael Connelly, R L Stine, Walter Mosley, Sandra Brown, and Lisa Gardner are just a few that have appeared in the pages of the Strand Magazine. I liked the book reviews because they reviewed books positively and did not waste precious space on trashing a book and an author. I also get a kick out of the unpublished gems, recently they’ve released unpublished works by H.G. Wells, F Scott Fitzgerald, William Faulkner. My only pet peeve is that the illustrations don’t pack a punch and can just be eye candy but have no meaning. I like the feel of the glossy full color finish and I wish it was a monthly!