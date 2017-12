AudioFile’s 2017 Best MYSTERY & SUSPENSE Audiobooks

ARROWOOD by Mick Finlay, read by Malk Williams

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/124955/

BLUEBIRD, BLUEBIRD by Attica Locke, read by JD Jackson

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/129024/

CAMINO ISLAND by John Grisham, read by January LaVoy

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/128887/

COLLARED by David Rosenfelt, read by Grover Gardner

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/128875/

A CONSPIRACY IN BELGRAVIA by Sherry Thomas, read by Kate Reading

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/129186/

DON’T LET GO by Harlan Coben, read by Steven Weber

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/131333/

THE DRY by Jane Harper, read by Steven Shanahan

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/123556/

GLASS HOUSES by Louise Penny, read by Robert Bathurst

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/131201/

THE GOOD DAUGHTER by Karin Slaughter, read by Kathleen Early

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/129236/

A LEGACY OF SPIES by John le Carre, read by Tom Hollander

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/129021/

THE ROOM OF WHITE FIRE by T. Jefferson Parker, read by Will Damron

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/130302/

SHERLOCK HOLMES by Arthur Conan Doyle, Stephen Fry, read by Stephen Fry

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/127170/

THE SILENT CORNER by Dean Koontz, read by Elisabeth Rodgers

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/119998/

SOHO DEAD by Greg Keen, read by Simon Vance

https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/127162

THE THIRST by Jo Nesbo, Neil Smith [Trans.], read by John Lee

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/127173/

THE WESTERN STAR by Craig Johnson, read by George Guidall

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/131330/

YOU’LL NEVER KNOW, DEAR by Hallie Ephron, read by Amy McFadden

http://www.audiofilemagazine.com/reviews/read/128893/

SoundCloud sound clips

—GLASS HOUSES by Louise Penny, read by Robert Bathurst

https://soundcloud.com/audiofilemagazine/glass-houses

—THE GOOD DAUGHTER by Karin Slaughter, read by Kathleen Early

https://soundcloud.com/audiofilemagazine/the-good-daughter

–A LEGACY OF SPIES by John le Carre, read by Tom Hollander

https://soundcloud.com/audiofilemagazine/a-legacy-of-spies