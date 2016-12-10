Product Description

Sherlock Holmes Magnets

Sherlock Holmes Magnets are the latest addition to the 221B Baker Street collection with art featuring Sherlock Holmes and a cover of the Strand Magazine.

These 3-d magnets are made out of acrylic and are full color. Also, they’re made out of the finest quality materials in the USA. These magnets are guaranteed to stay in place and will never fall down when you’re closing your refrigerator.

Dimensions. Strand Magazine 2 x 2

The Sign of four 2 x 2.5