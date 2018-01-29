Sherlock Holmes in Verse
(Sung to the tune of SILVER BELLS)
By Daniel E. Lambert
Dirty racetrack, muddy racetrack
Running mile after mile
In the air
There’s a feeling
of winning.
People yelling
Vendors selling
Mugs of stout and good beer
And after each race you will hear:
Silver Blaze, Silver Blaze
It’s payout time in the city
Here he comes, There he goes
Soon he will win the big race.
John Straker,
Blaze’s trainer,
Was killed by a blow
From a stick that we call
A Penang Lawyer…
Inspector Gregory
Has very lately
Arrested a man
His name is Fitzroy Simpson…
Silver Blaze, Silver Blaze
The game’s afoot in the city
Here he comes, Sherlock Holmes!
Soon you’ll return to Colonel Ross!
“The Ballad of Reichenbach Falls”
(Sung to the tune of “On Top of Old Smokey”)
On top of Reichenbach
All covered with ice
I lost my poor Sherlock
To a man full of vice.
He was Moriarty:
A professor by trade;
They fell down together
And legends were made.
I mourned my dear Sherlock,
I cried and I cried,
I whimpered and shuddered
When my best friend died.
But then sometime later
My heart it did rise…
When I found out that Sherlock
Was telling big lies.
He did not expire there
On that cold Swiss peak:
It was only a clever
Game of hide and seek.
My friend he is here now
At Two Twenty-One B:
His hawkish, sloped nose
Is a great sight to see!
So, when you are watching
A fight to last breath,
Don’t count out old Sherlock:
The Man Who Cheats Death!