The Strand Magazine’s Top 25 Books of 2017

1. The Fifth Petal by Brunonia Barry (Crown)

2. Two Days Gone by Randall Silvis (Sourcebooks Landmark)

3. Follow Me Down by Sherri Smith (Forge Books)

4. Where Dead Men Meet by Mark Mills (Blackstone)

5. Fast Falls the Night by Julia Keller (Minotaur)

6. Burial Hour by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central)

7. Friends and Traitors by John Lawton (Atlantic Monthly Press)

8. Death on Nantucket by Francine Mathews (Soho Crime)

9. Arrowood by Mick Finlay (MIRA)

10. The Walls by Hollie Overton (Redhook)

11. Burials by Mary Anna Evans (Poisoned Pen Press)

12. The Name of the Game is a Kidnapping by Keigo Higashino (Vertical)

13. The Second Sister by Claire Kendal (Harper)

14. The Deep Dark Descending by Allen Eskens (Seventh Street)

15. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

16. Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke (Mulholland Books)

17. The Devil’s Muse by Bill Loehfelm (Sarah Crichton Books)

18. The Switch by Joseph Finder (Dutton)

19. Splintered Silence by Susan Furlong (Kensington)

20. Law and Vengeance by Mike Papantonio (SelectBooks)

21. Dying to Live by Michael Stanley (Thomas Dunne Books)

22. The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey (Grand Central)

23. Fatal Music by Peter Morfoot (Titan Books)

24. Insidious Intent by Val McDermid (Atlantic Monthly Press)

25. Cast Iron by Peter May (Quercus)