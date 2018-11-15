The Top Twenty Novels of 2018
- The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster)
- The Woman in the Woods by John Connolly (Atria)
- The Girl Who Ran by Nikki Owen (Blackstone)
- The Dark Angel by Elly Griffiths (HMHCO)
- Wicked River by Jenny Milchman (Sourcebooks)
- Too Close to Breathe by Olivia Kiernan (Dutton)
- The Black Painting by Neil Olson (Hanover Square)
- Such Dark Things by Courtney Evan Tate (MIRA)
- Crimson Lake by Candice Fox (Tor/Forge)
- Down the River Unto the Sea by Walter Mosley (Mulholland)
- The Cutting Edge by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central)
- Dark Side of the Moon by Alan Jacobson (Open Road)
- I Know You Know by Gilly Macmillan (William Morrow)
- Hushed in Death by Stephen Kelly (Pegasus Books)
- The Bomb Maker by Thomas Perry (The Mysterious Press)
- Tear Me Apart by J.T. Ellison (Mira)
- Transcription by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown and Co.)
- A Baby’s Bones by Rebecca Alexander (Titan)
- A Willing Murder by Jude Deveraux (Mira)
- Macbeth by Jo Nesbø (Hogarth)