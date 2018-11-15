The Top Twenty Novels of 2018

  1. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster)
  2. The Woman in the Woods by John Connolly (Atria)
  3. The Girl Who Ran by Nikki Owen (Blackstone)
  4. The Dark Angel by Elly Griffiths (HMHCO)
  5. Wicked River by Jenny Milchman (Sourcebooks)
  6. Too Close to Breathe by Olivia Kiernan (Dutton)
  7. The Black Painting by Neil Olson (Hanover Square)
  8. Such Dark Things by Courtney Evan Tate (MIRA)
  9. Crimson Lake by Candice Fox (Tor/Forge)
  10. Down the River Unto the Sea by Walter Mosley (Mulholland)
  11. The Cutting Edge by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central)
  12. Dark Side of the Moon by Alan Jacobson (Open Road)
  13. I Know You Know by Gilly Macmillan (William Morrow)
  14. Hushed in Death by Stephen Kelly (Pegasus Books)
  15. The Bomb Maker by Thomas Perry (The Mysterious Press)
  16. Tear Me Apart by J.T. Ellison (Mira)
  17. Transcription by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown and Co.)
  18. A Baby’s Bones by Rebecca Alexander (Titan)
  19. A Willing Murder by Jude Deveraux (Mira)
  20. Macbeth by Jo Nesbø (Hogarth)
