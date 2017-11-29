Top Ten Gifts to Give a Suspense Writer…

With Christmas approaching, let the angst begin. What should you get the mystery or suspense writer on your list? You know, the one who’s perpetually late because the voices in her head speak over the buzzing of the alarm. Or the one who has ink stains branded on his fingertips because he believes that only great writers still craft with a pen and legal pad. As if it isn’t hard enough to find a meaningful gift for your parents who already have everything, you have to add the eccentric writer to your list. Then that writer spends days and nights in the land of mystery and mayhem. Here are ten ideas that will delight any suspense writer.

Erasable Pens. When one is plotting a murder, it is essential that one have the ability to change and rearrange plans. Erasable pens are a key part. You can kill a character, and with a swipe of the eraser, bring him back to life. When I was a child, there were erasable pens that didn’t work. You could rub the eraser bit over the paper and smear the ink everywhere, but it wasn’t actually going to remove what you’d written. Today there’s a new dawn in the world of erasable ink, and it’s a beautiful gift for writers. I love to use the rainbow of Frixion pens as I’m plotting. A different color for each thread. Too much pink and not enough black? Time to put some suspense and mystery in between romantic scenes. Too much green and not enough blue? Time to get the hero back on the page. I adore these pens and think they are perfect for every writer.

Most suspense and crime authors I know would be delighted with any of these tools that would allow them to spend more time doing what they love: creating characters, worlds, crimes, and stories that resonate with readers.



The award-winning author of more than 25 titles, Cara Putman writes legal thrillers, WWII romances, and romantic suspense including her newest book, Imperfect Justice. When she’s not writing, Cara is an attorney who lectures in law and communications at the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and homeschools her children.