Top Ten Mysteries Set in Italy

Ever since the time of Julius Caesar, Italy has had a certain tradition of conspiracy and enigmatic murders; until recently, however, the mystery genre was considered something foreign. Italian writers who devoted their creativity to this style were regarded with a degree of pity, and Italian readers only began consuming English- and French-language examples of the genre when the Giallo Mondadori series was launched in the 1930s. Indeed, even today, any novel that features a murder or investigation is defined as giallo (yellow, like the characteristic color of the Mondadori series book covers), and it took decades for the Italian giallo to gain a foothold. Let’s take a look at some of the genre’s milestones (aside from my books, needless to say).