YOU ARE NOT ALONE – and after reading these you won’t want to be…

While writing Sister Dear, and even though I knew Eleanor was a figment of my imagination, she still made me (irrationally) double-check my front door was locked. If, like me, you enjoy books about stalkers that get under your skin, here’s a list of older and new novels to satisfy that particular compulsion. Frissons guaranteed.

Into the Darkest Corner by Elizabeth Haynes (Myriad Editions, 2007)

Catherine Bailey meets Lee Brightman, a gorgeous, charismatic and slightly mysterious man who seems almost too perfect to be true. When his charming attention turns to raging, destructive jealousy, Catherine manages to escape Lee’s clutches…until he gets out of prison four years later, and she’s knows he’ll be coming for revenge.

Creep by Jennifer Hillier (Galley Books, 2011)

Dr. Sheila Tao is a well-respected professor in psychology and an expert in human behaviour. She’s also engaged to a wonderful man, and having an affair with graduate student Ethan Wolfe. When she tries to end things with Nathan, Sheila finds herself in a terrifying and deadly game with an irresistible ex-lover who refuses to let her go.

Watching You by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books, 2018)

Melville Heights may be considered one of the nicest neighbourhoods in Bristol, England, but that doesn’t mean everybody is safe, nobody has secrets, and people aren’t watching you. Told from multiple points of view, this creepy tale will have you wondering who’s spying on whom, why, and what they’ll do next.

Follow Me by Kathleen Barber (Gallery Books, 2020)

Audrey Miller has a great new job, a perfect body and hundreds of thousands of Instagram fans to share her life with. What she doesn’t know is that she’s moved a lot closer to someone who’s been an obsessive and avid follower of hers for years, and who will stop at nothing to make her his.

The Wife Stalker by Liv Constantine (HarperCollins, 2020)

Piper Reynard moves to Westport, Connecticut, where she opens a rehab and wellness space. She meets handsome and successful Leo…but he’s married. His wife, Joanna is devastated when Leo falls for Piper, and when she digs into Piper’s past, she discovers disturbing secrets nobody else will believe. Is Joanna paranoid, or will she find the proof she needs to take Piper down?

No Bad Deed by Heather Chavez (William Morrow, 2020)

A seemingly good deed turns into a nightmare for Cassie Larkin when she sees a man and woman fighting on the side of the road and stops to help. Told to “let the woman die and she will live,” Cassie ignores the warning and assists the unconscious victim. When the man steals her car he suddenly has Cassie’s name, address and details about her family. How far will Cassie have to go to save and protect the ones she loves?

Hannah Mary McKinnon

March 10, 2020

Hannah Mary McKinnon was born in the U.K., grew up in Switzerland and moved to Canada in 2010. After a successful career in recruitment, she quit the corporate world in favor of writing. Sister Dear is Hannah Mary’s fourth novel. She lives in Oakville, ON, Canada, with her husband and three sons. For more visit www.hannahmarymckinnon.com